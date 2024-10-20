Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,115 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $364.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $267.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $527.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

