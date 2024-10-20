Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.2 %

GDDY stock opened at $164.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.63. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $167.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,931 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.54.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

