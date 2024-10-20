West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) vs. Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Head-To-Head Survey

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) and West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Interfor and West Fraser Timber, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Interfor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interfor 0 1 0 0 2.00 West Fraser Timber 0 0 4 1 3.20

West Fraser Timber has a consensus target price of $105.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.54%. Given West Fraser Timber’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe West Fraser Timber is more favorable than Interfor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interfor N/A N/A N/A West Fraser Timber 2.23% 3.83% 2.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Interfor and West Fraser Timber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.5% of Interfor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of West Fraser Timber shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of West Fraser Timber shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interfor and West Fraser Timber”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interfor N/A N/A N/A $0.88 17.19 West Fraser Timber $6.55 billion 1.16 -$167.00 million ($1.21) -79.67

Interfor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than West Fraser Timber. West Fraser Timber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interfor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

West Fraser Timber beats Interfor on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interfor

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products. The company also provides stock for windows and doors; supplies specialty materials; and logs and wood chips. Its products are used for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company was formerly known as International Forest Products Limited and changed its name to Interfor Corporation in May 2014. Interfor Corporation was incorporated in 1963 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards. The company also provides northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, paperboard products, tissue and towel products, and a variety of other paper grades. Further, it offers bioproducts, including bioenergy and biomaterial. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, papers, tissue, and box materials, and industrial applications. The company sells its products to major retail chains, contractor supply yards, and wholesalers, as well as industrial customers for further processing or as components for other products in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.