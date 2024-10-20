Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

In other Western Digital news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,560 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

