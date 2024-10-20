Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Shares Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) fell 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 205,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 75,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Willow Biosciences Trading Down 10.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$12.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.
