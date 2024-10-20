WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WT

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.6 %

WisdomTree stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.43.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.75 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 19.72%. Research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,897,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 141,354 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in WisdomTree by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.