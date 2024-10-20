Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Position Decreased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the second quarter worth $57,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth $83,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 255.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Transactions at Worthington Enterprises

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $100,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,463.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

WOR stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

