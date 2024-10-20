Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ZETA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Down 7.0 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 85.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 929,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,444.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,805,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 106,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

ZETA stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.27. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.