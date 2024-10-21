11,477 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Purchased by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 320,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 55,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

