13,327 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

