1,458 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,000,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $143.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $144.06.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

