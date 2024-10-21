1,598 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 25 LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 72,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

SPTL stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

