16,112 Shares in Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals during the second quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifezone Metals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter.

Lifezone Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LZM stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lifezone Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

Lifezone Metals Profile

Lifezone Metals ( NYSE:LZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lifezone Metals had a negative return on equity of 294.91% and a negative net margin of 24,521.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifezone Metals Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

