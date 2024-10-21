1,950 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,631,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,551,000 after acquiring an additional 84,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,703,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $115.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $137.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

