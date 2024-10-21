22,120 Shares in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 211,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 111.2% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 145,631 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE KSM opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

