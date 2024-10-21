228,395 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Purchased by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 228,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,884,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 4.2% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. One Degree Advisors Inc owned 0.20% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,270,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,647,000 after purchasing an additional 331,322 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,658,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,146,000 after buying an additional 705,436 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $128,982,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,778,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,406,000 after acquiring an additional 152,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 2,414,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,908 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

