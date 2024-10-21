2,470 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $137.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.38.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

