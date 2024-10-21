3,029 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $15,008,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4,460.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 131,441 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 61.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $97.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $98.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

