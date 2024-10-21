3,062 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 14.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $81.55 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

