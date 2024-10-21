30,630 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 505,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 24,037 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

CL opened at $100.46 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

