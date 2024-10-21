30DC (OTCMKTS:TDCH) vs. Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Financial Analysis

30DC (OTCMKTS:TDCH – Get Free Report) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 30DC and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 30DC N/A N/A N/A Autohome 25.81% 8.19% 6.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 30DC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of 30DC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 30DC 0 0 0 0 N/A Autohome 0 2 0 1 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 30DC and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Autohome has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.64%. Given Autohome’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than 30DC.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 30DC and Autohome”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 30DC N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -1.01 Autohome $7.30 billion 0.52 $286.40 million $2.11 14.21

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than 30DC. 30DC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autohome beats 30DC on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 30DC

30DC, Inc. provides digital media solutions. The company primarily provides MagCast Publishing Platform, a cloud-based digital publishing software which enables customers to create mobile magazine apps, as well as facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions. It also offers related training courses and support services. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

