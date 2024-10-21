37,459 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Purchased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000.
Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BTC opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.13.
