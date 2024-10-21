4,403 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.