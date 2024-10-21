674 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $438.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.71 and its 200 day moving average is $331.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.58, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.29 and a twelve month high of $440.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,916.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total value of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,916.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

