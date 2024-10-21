6,912 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJAN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.4% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.5 %

IJAN stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $214.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

