89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in 89bio during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 89bio has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

