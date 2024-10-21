9,392 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 593,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AdvanSix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 286,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 80,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,830,232.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,830,232.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $43,452.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,649.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,528 shares of company stock valued at $223,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

AdvanSix Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $453.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,133.33%.

AdvanSix Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

