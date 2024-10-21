AA Financial Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2 %
SHW opened at $388.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $392.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
