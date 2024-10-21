AA Financial Advisors LLC Takes $278,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $382.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.31. The stock has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $384.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

