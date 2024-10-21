Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,958 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $126.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.