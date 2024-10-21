Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,102 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,102 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.