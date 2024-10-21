Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $194.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $195.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dover to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.