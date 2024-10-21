Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 18.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.23.

MSCI Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $608.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.36. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.