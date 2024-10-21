Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.3% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 9,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.8% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $297.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.