Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Xylem by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,953,000 after purchasing an additional 554,609 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,526,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,665,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xylem by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,474,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 113,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,045,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,709 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $134.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.67 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

