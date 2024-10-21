ACT Advisors LLC. Acquires New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $415.00 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

