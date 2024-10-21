ACT Advisors LLC. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

ACT Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLIA. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 135,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,640,000.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

