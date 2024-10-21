ACT Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 798,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after buying an additional 614,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 570,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 350,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

