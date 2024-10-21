ACT Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ACT Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 0.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,751,000 after buying an additional 134,468 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after buying an additional 78,946 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,060,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after buying an additional 34,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 826,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:OMFL opened at $53.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

