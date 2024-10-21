ACT Advisors LLC. Takes $413,000 Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. ACT Advisors LLC. owned about 0.06% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALT. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 345.6% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,405,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 457,963 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 666,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 389,377 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 458.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 217,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 178,205 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 26,096.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 134,656 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BALT opened at $30.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $674.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

