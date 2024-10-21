Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$62.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$72.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$75.67.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$47.89 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$45.96 and a 1 year high of C$64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$913.26 million, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$351.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.51 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

