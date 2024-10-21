AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,463,000. Boston Partners raised its position in AGNC Investment by 522.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,714 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 957,139 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $7,920,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

