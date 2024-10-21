Align Technology (ALGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Align Technology to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Align Technology has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Align Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ ALGN opened at $219.70 on Monday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Align Technology
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Align Technology
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.