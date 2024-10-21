Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Position Trimmed by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 371,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $22,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after acquiring an additional 984,963 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,756,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,865,000 after acquiring an additional 116,399 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 964,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,147,000 after buying an additional 304,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $62.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $62.49.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LNT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

