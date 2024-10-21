Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,887 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $78,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,581,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 827.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 603,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 538,688 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 368,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $27.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

