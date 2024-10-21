Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $100.46 Million Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,811 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.58% of Korn Ferry worth $100,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $70.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.81.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Korn Ferry

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 16,274 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,089.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,844 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,298.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Korn Ferry news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $387,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,994. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 16,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $1,205,089.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,298.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.