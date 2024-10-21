Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $105.87 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $105,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $415.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $411.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.49.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

