Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $116.47 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.44% of UFP Industries worth $116,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 252,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,166 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 608,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 112,518 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 115,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 58,724 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $6,028,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 42,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $133.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.39. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.93.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.08%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

