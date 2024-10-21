Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $123.90 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,671 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $123,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Gartner by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,411.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,411.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $531.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $501.22 and a 200-day moving average of $468.09. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $535.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

