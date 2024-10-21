Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $77.99 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,757 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.53% of Boot Barn worth $77,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Boot Barn by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Boot Barn by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 649,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $165.56 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $169.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.63 and its 200-day moving average is $129.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.